Mkhize allays fears on vaccine safety and corruption

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has officially taken delivery of the first batch of a million AstraZeneca vaccines, adding that despite there being lots of concerns and anxiety around the acquisition and arrival of the vaccines, he was certain that they were going to be delivered. The vaccines arrived on Monday at OR Tambo International Airport amid much hype and fanfare. Mkhize was joined by President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza is taking receipt of the consignment. “We are excited and hope that all South Africans will welcome this campaign, so we are able to help our people improve their health and ensure that there is immunity for as many people as we can,” Mkhize said. He was speaking during an interview with Newzroom Afrika. Mkhize added that over the next couple of months, his department would announce the timeline on other vaccines that have been acquired. “We can only confirm the timelines once the manufacturers have confirmed, in writing, exact dates,” he said.

Mkhize said in the first phase, his department was targeting 1.5 million people and there would be enough vaccines for that.

“In the process, we will receive vaccines from other facilities – Covax, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer. We will also continue to look at others once they are confirmed,” he said.

Mkhize said the country was expecting 12 million vaccines from Covax and part of that consignment was expected to arrive in the second quarter.

He explained that the department had looked at multiple suppliers as one supplier would not be able to supply according to the country’s needs.

“Covax will come through at the beginning of the second quarter – beginning of April. J&J and Pfizer will be confirmed once the necessary paperwork has been signed. We have to wait for those dates and then we will make an announcement" he said.

At least 20 million are expected from Pfizer and 9 million from J&J, Mkhize confirmed.

He moved to allay fears around the central system of how the department will keep track of the arrival of vaccines and the necessary rollout plans.

“There is no need for concern. We are looking at the best way to contain the entry points to limit challenges of safety and corruption.

’’Every vaccine that comes in goes through a quality assurance process, this is similar to how the rest of the vaccines are tested in the country,” he said.

IOL