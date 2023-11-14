More load shedding expected as Eskom experiences repair delays

On Tuesday, Eskom announced that due to delays in the return to service of some generating units, Stages 2 and 3 will be implemented until further notice. Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena, said the utility provider needs to conserve energy reserves.

"Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Wednesday, followed by Stage 3 load shedding from 4pm until 5am on Thursday. This pattern of implementing Stage 2 load shedding in the morning and Stage 3 load shedding in the evening will be repeated daily until further notice," Mokwena said. Meanwhile, South Africa's State-owned electricity supplier, has taken a monumental step in addressing the country's electricity crisis by launching the Hex Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Worcester, Western Cape. This pioneering project, the largest of its kind in Africa, is set to bolster the national electricity grid and mark a pivotal shift in the nation's energy landscape.