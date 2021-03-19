More than 180 000 healthcare workers vaccinated as SA’s Covid count hits 1 535 423

DURBAN - MORE than 180 000 frontline workers in South Africa have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, announced that 182 983 healthcare workers have been vaccinated since the country kicked off its vaccine roll out plan last month. Reporting on the latest on Covid-19 in SA, Mkhize said 1 462 new cases have been recorded with 311 new deaths. This means SA now has 1 535 423 Covid cases with a death toll of 52 035. Eastern Cape - 1 Free State - 21

Gauteng - 21

Kwa-Zulu Natal - 138

Limpopo - 43

Mpumalanga - 6

North West - 65

Northern Cape - 3

Western Cape - 13

He said 9 584 923 tests have been conducted in SA so far.

Mkhize explained that some provinces have undertaken data verification processes backdated to December last year and during this process, additional data has been captured and recorded.

Source: Health Department

Earlier today, the World Health Organization reported that more than 120 million cases of Covid-19 and more than 2m deaths have been recorded globally.

WHO said vaccination remains a critical tool to help prevent further illness and death and to control the pandemic.

IOL