More than 1.8m people in KZN have been vaccinated

DURBAN: More than 1.8 million people across KwaZulu-Natal have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated. KZN Health MEC said that, in a bid to grow numbers, the province is now diversifying its vaccination strategy by adding drive-through vaccination sites, to minimise the congestion of people – as well as vaccinating people at churches, taxi ranks, and tribal courts, to mention but a few.

Simelane however, warned against Covid-19 fatigue. She said it was concerning how people have begun taking the pandemic for granted. "We know that, perhaps because we talk about Covid-19 on a daily basis, people may feel like they’re growing ‘tired’ of consuming this information. But the truth is that things are really getting bad.

“We’ve been saying in the past months that we were not in the third wave and it seemed as though, when it would eventually come, we would not be hit that hard. But in the past two weeks or so, we’ve seen an exponential growth in the number of new daily infections, which is extremely concerning,” she said. KZN on Monday recorded 3 369 new Covid-19 cases. In total, the province has 454 150 positive cases, with 53 285 active cases and 13 074 total death count. According to the department, KZN ranks as the fourth highest province in terms of the number of fatalities.

“The province continues to observe fluctuation in number of new cases, with a decline over the weekends. The number of daily hospital isolations increases steadily, in both the private and public sector – including ICU and patients requiring ventilation," the department said. KZN’s latest Covid-19 statistics. Picture: KZN Department of Health