DURBAN - An alleged hitman who was on the run and who was wanted in connection with multiple taxi murders has been arrested in a Durban suburb, police said on Wednesday.
KwaZulu-Natal's police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the "most wanted" 32-year-old suspect was found in possession of a 9mm pistol and 30 rounds of ammunition when he was apprehended in Berea.
"The suspect, who has been on the run from police, was wanted for theft of motor vehicles and for murder and robbery committed at Umhlali, Montclair, Msunduzi, Mpumalanga, Inchanga and Durban central. He is set to appear in court soon and is suspected to be linked to many taxi related incidents in the province."
Mbele said the man is a suspect in the following murders:
The killing of 29-year-old taxi owner Dustin Pillay, who was shot dead in Shakaskraal on September 23, 2019. Two occupants of a white Jeep opened fire at Pillay. Twenty-nine-year-old Mfanufikile Dlamini was also recently arrested in connection with the killing and has appeared in court.