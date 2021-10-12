Mother killed, family critical after R102 crash involving KZN political speaker
Durban - A woman was killed and three of her family members were taken to hospital in a critical condition following an apparent high-impact crash on the R102 in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday night.
IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said the crash occurred near Gingingdlovu.
He said that when paramedics arrived, they were informed that a Fortuner had allegedly T-boned a light motor vehicle carrying a family of four.
"The Fortuner was reportedly transporting a political speaker and his security detail.
“The seemingly high-impact collision resulted in the death of a female passenger from the family sedan, whilst a man and two boys from the same vehicle have sustained critical injuries," Herbst said.
IPSS Medical Rescue advanced life support paramedics stabilised the injured before transporting them to hospital for further care.
The speaker and three bodyguards sustained moderate injuries.
Earlier this month, North West mayor Neo Schalk was killed in a collision. The driver of the other vehicle was also killed.
Last month, Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo lost his life in a crash that claimed the lives of two other people, including the driver of a second vehicle.
IOL