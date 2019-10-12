File photo: ER24

PIETERMARITZBURG - A 25-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after he sustained severe burn wounds when he was trapped in a car following a collision with another car on Mayors Walk Road in Pietermaritzburg on Friday night, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics, as well as other services, arrived on the scene at 8.10pm to find one of the two vehicles engulfed in flames, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said on Saturday.

"Luckily, bystanders had managed to free the entrapped passenger prior to the emergency service's arrival. He had suffered multiple, critical, burn injuries and was immediately treated using advanced life support interventions before being transported to Greys Hospital for further care."

The driver of the same car had managed to get out of the vehicle and suffered only minor injuries. He was taken to Northdale Hospital by another ambulance service. The driver from the other car, also an adult man, had also suffered minor injuries and was transported to Mediclinic Pietermaritzburg for further care, Campbell said.

