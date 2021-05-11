Motorist gunned down in hail of bullets on Durban’s M4 highway

Durban - Police and other emergency services were at the scene of drive-by shooting on the M4 highway near the Himalayas Offramp in Jacobs on Tuesday where a motorist was gunned down in a hail of bullets.

The incident occurred just after 1pm.

According to KZN VIP Medical Paramedics, emergency services arrived at the scene to find that a man in his late thirties had been killed in the shooting incident on the highway.

“The man was assessed by advanced life support paramedics. However he had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene, ” Garrith Jaimeson a paramedic said .

After being shot at, the motorists lost control of his vehicle went through the centre median lane and crashed into a truck and a light motor vehicle.

Jamieson said that three other people in the vehicles the motorist hit into had sustained moderate injuries.

They were stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby Durban hospital for the further treatment that they required.

“At this stage the events leading up to the incident are unknown however SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further,” he said.

