Motorists with fines urged to take advantage of RTIA grace period

The RTIA lifted the enforcement orders issued for old traffic fines in August. This prevented drivers from renewing their driving or vehicle licences.

Motorists with outstanding older fines are advised to take advantage of the current grace period, the Road Traffic Infringement Agency said.

At the time, IOL reported that the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) lobbied for the lifting following a spate of calls from motorists who were unable to renew their drivers licence discs and cards because they had infringements against them that they were unaware of.

Outa executive director, Advocate Stefanie Fick, said some of the notices date back to 2019, and the drivers were not made aware of the fines, which is the responsibility of RTIA.

Speaking to the SABC, the RTIA's Monde Mkalipi said even if motorists had infringement notices against them that they could not pay, during this grace period, they are urged to come forward and renew their driving licences or car licences.