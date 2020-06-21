Move to declare Harry Gwala grave a heritage site

Pietermaritzburg – Harry Gwala, one of the most prominent stalwarts of the ANC and the South African Communist Party (SACP) is set to get a recognition equivalent to the one accorded to the likes of Nelson Mandela, Oliver Tambo and Chris Hani.

This is as the Harry Gwala Foundation which is chaired by Gauteng education MEC and ANC provincial deputy chairperson, Panyaza Lesufi, has kicked off a process to get Gwala’s grave to be declared a national heritage site.

The grave of Gwala who died in 1995 is located at Swayimane, a rural village outside the KZN Midlands town of Pietermaritzburg.

The news of the move was announced by Lesufi on Sunday during a wreath-laying ceremony which marked the beginning of a series of commemorative events to remember the man who was known as the Lion of the Midlands to his supporters.

“We have done everything possible, I must be honest that it’s not out of people not agreeing with us (to have the grave declared a heritage site) it is because of the situation we find ourselves in terms of the virus that is raving us currently. There is a hospital as well that needs to be renamed after him, there is a park in the middle of Pietermaritzburg that was also meant to be renamed after him and there was all the necessary administrative paperwork to reclaim this area as a heritage site.