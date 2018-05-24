Parliament - MPs on Friday condemned reported death threats against staff of the Auditor-General's office in Durban.

Parliament's standing committee on the Auditor-General said it was concerned about the reports that staff auditing the books of the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality received death threats, prompting the provincial office of the AG to stop the audit.

"It is both unfortunate and criminal to seek to intimidate AG’s officials and prevent them from doing their work. This matter must be escalated to the relevant law-enforcement agencies for proper investigation," said Vincent Smith, committee chairman.

"The committee has called on the political leadership within the municipality to assist the AG officials to get the documentation they require to do their work."

The committee also urged the SA Police service to urgently probe the matter.

African News Agency/ANA