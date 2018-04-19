PIETERMARITZBURG - Embattled Msunduzi Municipality City Manager Sizwe Hadebe on Thursday said he would says abide by any decision taken over the investigation into an audio clip that allegedly features his voice.

Speaking for the first time since the clip surfaced into the public arena more than a week ago, Hadebe said he was going about his business in the municipality.

"Let us give this process of an investigation a chance so that it draws to a conclusion", Hadebe said.

He insisted that he would no longer comment as the authenticity of the clip was yet to be verified.

"As you are aware there is such a process underway to verify the clip as announced by the mayor, once it is concluded and he has pronounced on it then I will abide by the decision taken on the matter," Hadebe said.

Mayor Themba Njilo got a basting from his African National Congress (ANC) colleagues and opposition parties on Wednesday, during a finance committee meeting over his slow response to what many believe is a crisis in the municipality.

In the clip a man -- suspected to be Hadebe -- is heard giving an instruction to a subordinate to manipulate job interview scores to favour a particular candidate and to award a tender to a certain company. The man further indicated that the instruction came from "the deputy".

There have been numerous calls from opposition parties and alliance partners for Hadebe to be suspended or even axed since the audio clip surfaced.

Congress of the South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) secretary in the Harry Gwala Region, Zimasile Giyama, said the audio clip was further evidence of deepening rot in the municipality.

"We have noted the deterioration in governance since Hadebe came to the municipality " Giyama said calling for the municipality to be placed under administration.

The Democratic Alliance has called for a special sitting of the council to discuss the matter, which is expected to be scheduled for April 25.

