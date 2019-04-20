Eight people were injured on Friday evening when the driver of a mini-bus taxi lost control and rolled the vehicle near the Tongaat Toll Plaza in northern KZN. Photo: Supplied.

DURBAN - Eight people were injured on Friday evening when the driver of a mini-bus taxi allegedly lost control of the vehicle near the N2 Tongaat Toll Plaza, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, resulting in a rollover. According to Netcare 911 spokesperson, Shawn Herbst, the accident took place on the north-bound carriage way.

Eight patients sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate, said Herbst, and were treated on scene before being transported to hospital for further care.

Also on Friday, 10 people were injured in two separate collisions on CR Swart in Wilro Park, west of Johannesburg.

According to ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring, paramedics and other responders arrived at the first scene at 4.30pm to find that a taxi and light motor vehicle had collided.

"Four people were found to have sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found."

While paramedics were treating the patients, a second collision occurred a short distance away. "A light motor vehicle had collided while another, both in the middle of the road," said Meiring.

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that six people had sustained injuries ranging from moderate to critical.

"The patients were treated for their injuries and provided with several advanced life support interventions. Once treated, one of the critically injured patients was airlifted to a nearby hospital by the ER24 Oneplan Helicopter. The remaining patients were transported by ambulance to nearby hospitals," said Meiring.

African News Agency (ANA)