Municipal hall, vehicles and grader torched as violent protest rock KZN South Coast

DURBAN - TRAFFIC on the N2 freeway between Hibberdene and Izingolweni on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast has been brought to a standstill due to ongoing protests in the area. It is believed that residents have taken to the streets in protest of poor service delivery in their communities. This morning, scores of residents gathered on the busy roadway as protests continued for a second day. KZN police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said at Izingolweni hall, a municipal building, five vehicles and a grader were set alight. She added that a case of public violence has been opened for investigation. "Four trucks were also set alight yesterday afternoon and charges of malicious damage to property were opened for investigation at Port Shepstone SAPS," Gwala said.

Picture: Facebook

She said this morning, a group of people broke into the business premises and stole liquor at Ezingolweni CBD.

"The N2 freeway in Hibberdene and Izingolweni is still blocked. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. Public Order Police and local police are working tirelessly to stabilise the situation," Gwala said.

KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Peggy Nkonyeni has urged law enforcement agencies to step-up their enforcement operations.

"Public Order Police together with the South African Police Service’s Tactical Response Team has been deployed to the area and the situation is receiving urgent attention. We have directed police to act swiftly and so far, three people have been arrested for public violence and arson. The arrested suspects must face the full might of the law because we want to ensure that protesters who cause anarchy and vandalise state property deal with the consequences of their criminal actions," the MEC said.

She added that while community members have the freedom to exercise their constitutional rights to protest and display their dissatisfaction with lack of service delivery, they should do so within the confines of the law without resorting to criminality or endangering the lives of law-abiding citizens.

"The destruction of property will never be tolerated by the KwaZulu-Natal Government therefore, the law must take its course in dealing with the culprits," Nkonyeni said.