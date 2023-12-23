Mural in solidarity with Palestine unveiled in Durban

The Durban Wall of Existence on the corners of Currie and Springfield roads has been unveiled by the members of African Artists Against Apartheid, KZN Palestine Solidarity Forum, SA Muslim Network and Friends. The murals were produced by Ricky Basnett, Iain Ewok Robinson, Riaaz Basson, Giffy, Lisa Jackson, and Husna Saley.

Speaking to IOL on Saturday, academic Lubna Nadvi said the mural was done to express solidarity with the people of Palestine and Gaza through art and in remembrance of the thousands of lives that have been lost. The mural was unveiled in Durban in solidarity with the people of Palestine. Photo: Rajest Jantilall "We support the struggle of the Palestinians for political self-determination and resistance against oppression and occupation. It is called the Wall of Existence, because despite efforts by apartheid Israel to kill and eliminate as many Palestinians as they can, the Palestinians exist and resist their occupation," Nadvi said. She said the location of the mural was chosen for a reason.

"This location was chosen as it is in a very prominent and visible part of Durban. The owner of the wall also had no objections to this mural being painted on the exterior of the wall," Nadvi said. People from all walks of life are urged to visit the mural and take pictures in support of the Palestinian people. Last week, residents and artists of Bo-Kaap in Cape Town painted a large mural on their flats in solidarity with the people of Palestine.