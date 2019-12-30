Johannesburg - A suspect involved in multiple taxi-related murder cases was on Sunday arrested at his wedding ceremony in Sundumbili, Durban minutes before taking his vows.
Police revealed that their team proceeded to a house at Gcotsheni in Sundumbili where they spotted a group of people chanting and singing inside the rondavel.
They said as soon they approached the rondavel, they were met by a hail of bullets.
"Following a shootout, police entered the house and two suspects were arrested after they were found in possession of two revolvers with 16 rounds of ammunition. They were detained for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition."
"A further search was conducted at the premises and an additional six firearms where seized by police. The main suspect fled the scene during the shootout with his accomplices. The two suspects aged 24 and 29 are appearing at the Nyoni Magistrates Court Monday," said a statement issued by police.