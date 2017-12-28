A murder suspect and a man found in possession of drugs were arrested during an intelligence driven operation in Durban on Wednesday night.

Durban - A man, wanted in connection with a murder in Folweni two years ago, was arrested in the area during a SAPS intelligence driven operation on Wednesday night.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said eThekwini Outer South Cluster members together with Head Office Stabilisation Units conducted the operation at Umgababa and Durban Central areas searching for a murder suspect or hit man implicated in several drug related murders.

She said a 36-year-old suspect was arrested for a carjacking and murder that took place at Folweni in 2015.





“It is alleged that on 22 April 2015, at 7pm, Sthembiso Mcineka, 40, was at his business premises at Folweni B section, when he was attacked by unknown suspects who robbed him of his belongings,” said Gwala in a statement. “They stole his cash, cellphone and vehicle before they shot him. He sustained gunshot wounds to the head and upper body and was declared dead at the scene. Charges of murder and carjacking were opened for investigation at Folweni SAPS.”

Later on Wednesday night, the team proceeded to the Durban Central area where they arrested a 27-year-old suspect for possession of drugs at Mona road, Durban. He was found in possession of four packets of tik, dagga and cash suspected to be the proceeds of drug dealing.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Bheki Langa praised the team for apprehending the suspect who had been on the run since 2015. “Criminals should never enjoy the festive season and must remain behind bars so that law abiding citizens can be safe,” he said.

The Mercury



