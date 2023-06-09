Mzansi rallies together throw couple dream wedding after 23 years together

Nkosinathi Hadebe and Zandile Cele have been together for 23 years and have two children but never married due to financial constraints.

Hadebe contacted Vuma FM recently and speaking to Jacinta Ngobese, he spoke of his desire to marry his childhood sweetheart.

He spoke of how he uses his salary, as a security guard, to pay for what he can but has struggled to put money aside for a wedding.

Ngobese shared the couple's story on her social media and it resonated with so many people who have come forward and made donations towards the couple's wedding.