Mzansi rallies together throw couple dream wedding after 23 years together

Durban - Mzansi has joined forces to throw a local couple their dream wedding.
Nkosinathi Hadebe and Zandile Cele have been together for 23 years and have two children but never married due to financial constraints.
Hadebe contacted Vuma FM recently and speaking to Jacinta Ngobese, he spoke of his desire to marry his childhood sweetheart.
He spoke of how he uses his salary, as a security guard, to pay for what he can but has struggled to put money aside for a wedding.
Ngobese shared the couple's story on her social media and it resonated with so many people who have come forward and made donations towards the couple's wedding.
Speaking to IOL, Hadebe said they are overwhelmed by the support from everyone.
“I love Zandile from the first time I saw her when we were much younger and it’s my dream to marry her. We have two children together and we want to live together like a family. We are excited to get married and are grateful for everyone helping us have our dream wedding,” he said.
The couple is set to tie the knot on July 17 and the wedding will be broadcast on Moja Loves Traditional Wedding channel 157.
Donations so far:
- Billy Dlamini ( the rings)
- Londiwe Lolo Shezi (traditional traditions and wedding box)
- Tubuza Ka Dasile (tent and decoration)
- Yapha Mbambo (photos and video)
- Magwaza Biyela are beautiful (flowers)
- Chef Samke (Uzopheka)
- Chef We Lucky Mkhize (cake)
- Carol Mbhele (Aluminium Black Glass Marquee with slidings windows and glass doors)
- Philisiwe Ngcobo (for makeup)
- OkaMageba (Sound System and Performance)
- Wiseman Mavundla Mkhize (cow)
- MC: Nomalizwi MC Mhlongo (program manager)
- Ezonation Mobile Bar (Mobile bar with 100 free cocktails)
- We have 'Skho' Inside (fridge and toilets)
- Mandy Chibambo (wedding dress)
- ZEE HAIR Collection (weave and styling)
- One Love (will shoot the wedding)
- Myeza Traditional Chemist (R10 000 donation)
IOL