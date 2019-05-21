File picture: Supplied.

Bhobhoyi - Those travelling on the N2 between Bhobhoyi and Murchison in Port Shepstone should do so cautiously as this stretch of the road is under siege from Bhobhoyi community members, local authorities have warned. The road has been blocked since Tuesday morning by protesting community members demanding a road. By 5:30pm it was still partially blocked.

“It is quite difficult to pass through. They are only allowing certain cars to pass and have threatened to stay there the whole night until morning,” said Simon April the spokesperson of the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality.

Bhobhoyi falls under this municipality.

There were reports that irate community members had ordered two tipper trucks to dump bricks and soil on the N2 making it impassable. There were also unconfirmed reports on social media that some cars were attacked by protesters.

Ward councillor Shedrack Sello Morafe said he was concerned the chaos might cause problems.

This area is one of those that are not stable, if there is chaos during the day, you cannot trust that the chaos would disappear at night," Morafe said.

The Mercury