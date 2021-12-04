N3 open to traffic following massive truck blockade

Durban - The N3 is now opened to traffic at Van Reenen and Tugela Plaza. This follows the total closure of this part of the route as a result of an unlawful truck blockade which started before 5am yesterday morning and lasted throughout the day. Thania Dhoogra, N3TC’s operations manager, said the N3 Toll Concession appreciates the efforts and commitment of all road incident management services who assisted to resolve the situation and then worked tirelessly throughout the night to clear the route.

"These disruptions place an additional burden on law enforcement, emergency services and road users, not only on the N3 Toll Route, but in the entire region. N3TC values your support and patience under trying conditions," she said. Traffic is currently flowing freely on the N3 Toll Route. No incidents disrupting the flow of traffic have been reported this morning. Road users should, however, be aware that wet weather conditions and poor visibility may be experienced along large parts of the route this weekend.

"Motorists are requested to reduce speed, increase following distances and keep headlights switched on when travel conditions are poor. Stay alert and travel safely," Dhoogra said. Police have meanwhile taken a number of truck drivers in for questioning over the blockage. National SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo, said police were able to locate the drivers and the keys for their vehicles.