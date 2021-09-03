N3 partially reopens after tanker spill leaks oil on highway

DURBAN - THE N3 near Montrose has been partially opened to traffic after a cooking oil-carrying tanker overturned on the highway on Friday morning just before midday. N3 Toll Concession Operations manager, Thania Dhoogra, said clean-up operations are expected to continue throughout the night.

“Emergency teams working at the scene have now managed to partially open the southbound lanes. Heavy motor vehicles that have been stacked on the N3, are now being released in controlled batches to continue their passage,” she said. Dhoogra said once the backlog of traffic has been cleared, traffic will contraflow on the southbound carriageway, one lane per direction, until the clean-up is complete. “The northbound carriageway of the N3 is expected to remain closed for an extended period tonight,” she said.