N3 road closure alert: Parts of highway between Durban and Gauteng to be closed for maintenance

Durban - If you're travelling along the N3 between today and Wednesday, expect traffic delays in the vicinity of Lions River, between Howick and Nottingham Road. According to the N3 Toll Route Concession (N3TC), the busy roadway will be temporarily closed twice each day, for approximately 2-hour periods, starting at 10am in the morning and again at 2pm in the afternoon. These closures are required by Eskom to perform essential work on their overhead cables.

The N3TC said, weather permitting, the planned work would be undertaken at specified two-hour intervals on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. “The intended road closure dates and times will be adjusted if work is delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. “Traffic accommodation during road closure heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) will be stacked in both directions on the N3 Toll Route for the duration of each closure. Light motor vehicles (LMVs) will be diverted via the R103 for a total distance of approximately 45 kilometres.

“Northbound traffic, towards Johannesburg, will be diverted at the Howick/Midmar Interchange (Exit 103), whilst the diversion point for southbound traffic, towards Durban, will be at the Nottingham Road Interchange (Exit 132)," a spokesperson said. Picture: Supplied

The N3TC added that delays are to be expected, and road users are advised to prepare for traffic delays on both the N3 Toll Route and the R103. The Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) of both Mpofana and uMngeni, will be deployed to manage the road closures and will be supported by all other road incident management services (RIMS), including N3TC’s route patrol services and emergency response teams. Road users planning to travel along the N3 Toll Route, particularly the section between Howick and Nottingham Road, are advised to obtain real-time traffic information and route status updates from N3TC’s 24-hour helpline on 0800 63 43 57 or by following @N3Route on Twitter.

