Durban – The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has urged people who are in possession of the Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh power stations to stop using them and return the product to the supplier due to a fire hazard. The NCC said that the product importer and distributor, Syntech Distribution, informed the organisation of a fire hazard.

“These devices combusted while charging,” the NCC said. The product was imported from China and sold on Takealot, at Builders Warehouse, Makro, Incredible Connection and HiFi Corp, Syntech informed the NCC. Takealot still had the 300W and 500W available on their website on Tuesday.

Makro, Builders Warehouse, HiFi Corp and Incredible Connection removed the devices from their websites. Other online retailers, such as YuppieChef, also removed the product from their catalogue. It is believed that the affected power stations have a battery manufacturing flaw that may cause the device to explode or melt when charging.

In the event of it not exploding or melting, a cloud of smoke may be released which may also present a fire hazard. Still on sale on Takealot, for now pic.twitter.com/3efhB5tRUf — Wendy Knowler (@wendyknowler) March 14, 2023 Acting National Commissioner Thezi Mabuza said that an estimated 3 500 units were sold. “This recall comes at a time when South Africans are grappling with the effects of rolling blackouts and trying to circumvent ... load shedding,” Mabuza said.

Customers can see whether their product is due for recall by using the table below: Load shedding has become a constant in South Africa over the last three years, with a slow but steady decline in Eskom’s capability to provide a stable power supply to the country. This has forced South Africans to spend money (that hey don’t have) on ways to keep their lights and other devices on.