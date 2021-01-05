NCCC has some tough decisions to make when they meet with Ramaphosa on Wednesday

DURBAN - Senior medical epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), Dr Harry Moultrie, believes the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) will have to make some tough decisions at their meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa, which is set to take place tomorrow morning.

In an interview with Cape Talk, Moultrie said the NCCC may have to review a number of matters, including the implementation of the beach ban in certain hotspot areas.

Ramaphosa last week placed the country on an adjusted level 3 lockdown until January 15.

"If I had to hazard a guess at what they would be looking at, I think they are going to be looking very carefully at provincial and district-level trends in terms of new cases, admissions, and deaths. For many areas of the country, all three of those metrics are showing strong upward inclines, possibly the two exceptions being the Eastern Cape - which looks like it has possibly passed the peak of its second resurgence - as well as some areas of the Western Cape," Moultrie said.

He added that the decisions are going to focus on what restrictions can they ease and whether any additional restrictions might be necessary in other areas.