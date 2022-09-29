Neighbour describes Musgrave couple who died following fumigation as ‘lovely and helpful’

Durban - One of the neighbours of the couple who were found dead in their bed following a chemical exposure described the couple as lovely and helpful. The couple, aged 34 and 35, were found unresponsive at their Currie Road, Musgrave flat at around 10am on Wednesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said an inquest docket was opened at Berea SAPS. “A post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.” It was family members who raised the alarm bells when the couple failed to answer their phone.

More on this Durban couple found dead in their bed after adjoining flat is fumigated

The adjoining flat had been fumigated with a white powder like substance. Picture: Supplied Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911 said they responded to a chemical exposure. “Reports indicate that a family went to speak to family members as their phones were not being answered. “Upon arrival of the family member, who entered the flat, two relatives were found unresponsive.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Herbst said emergency services were immediately notified. “It was established that an adjoining vacant flat had been fumigated using a white powder-like substance. Firemen used an industrial fan to clear the toxic fumes. “A Netcare 911 Rescue Technician with the Fire Department used self-contained breathing apparatus to enter the home unit, where they found an adult male and an adult female unresponsive in the bed.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Both patients were assessed, however, showed no signs of life and were sadly declared deceased.” Speaking to IOL on Thursday morning, the neighbour, who preferred to remain anonymous, said everyone was in shock. “It’s shocking and terribly sad. The couple were lovely and had recently been married.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The guy had been living here for over 10 years, and he was so helpful and active on the group chats.” The neighbour said there was a chemical smell on Tuesday, but they thought it was coming from a factory. All the windows of the building where open on Thursday morning.