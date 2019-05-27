Newly-elected premier Sihle Zikalala. Zikalala announced his new Cabinet on Monday. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA).

Pietermaritzburg - Newly-elected Premier of KZN, Sihle Zikalala, announced his cabinet in Pietermaritzburg on Monday. Kwazi Mshengu: The new MEC for education is the chairperson of the ANC youth league in KZN and he is a close confidant of Zikalala under whom he served as head of ministry at the department of economic development, tourism and environmental affairs. He takes over from another former youth league leader, Mthandeni Dlungwane.

Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu: Simelane-Zulu hails from Dumbe in northern KZN, takes over the ailing department of health from Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo who is now a member of the national assembly. Simelane-Zulu was, until her appointment on Monday, the ANC's spin doctor in KZN.

Nonhlanhla Khoza: Khoza, the ANCWL KZN chairperson and a close comrade of Zikalala, is the new MEC for Social Development. She takes over from Weziwe Thusi who retired on medical grounds. Khoza shot to fame when she vigorously campaigned for Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma ahead of the Nasrec conference.

Hlengiwe Mavimbela: Mavimbela hails from Umkhanyakude in northern KZN and was once the speaker of the Umkhanyakude district municipality under Jeff Vilane. She takes over as Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture MEC from Bongi Sithole-Moloi who now head the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Sipho Hlomuka: The new MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs hails from the KZN Midlands and he is the ANC's deputy provincial secretary. He first shot to fame as a strong man in the politics of Okhahlamba.

Who is out: Belinda Scott, former Finance MEC; Themba Mthembu, former Agriculture MEC; Weziwe Thusi, former Social Development MEC; Mthandeni Dlungwane former Education MEC and Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, former health MEC.

