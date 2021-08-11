Newlands clinic helps KZN mum safely deliver triplets

DURBAN - Staff members at a medical clinic in the Newlands West area, north-west of the Durban central business district, helped a KwaZulu-Natal mother safely deliver her set of triplets, according to a statement by the eThekwini municipality on Wednesday. It was the first time that the staff members of Newlands West Family Clinic had to help deliver a set of triplets, according to Nurse Maxien Pillay, who was part of the delivery process.

The mother of the triplets went into labour on June 30 and made her way to the clinic, which then left the staff in for three surprises, Pillay said. “When the patient came in, we realised she was in labour. She did not have an antenatal card or a scan with her. We advised her to go straight to the hospital, but it was too late as a baby’s head was showing. We had to help her,” Pillay said. At the time, nurses were not aware that the mother was carrying triplets and according to their training, multiple births are handled by doctors and are usually successful through Caesarean delivery (C-section).

Pillay said once the first baby came out, the mother told them that she may be carrying twins. “We quickly recovered from that shock and after the second baby was born, we waited for the placenta to be discharged. Imagine our surprise when we saw the third baby. It was all hands-on deck for this delivery,” she said. The mother and her three daughters were all stabilised and transported to a hospital, where they spent the next two weeks under observation.