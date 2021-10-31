Nkalakatha of the week: Durban businessman helps aspiring local pilots to soar

“Everyone has oceans to fly, if they have the heart to do it. Is it reckless? Maybe. But what do dreams know of boundaries?” Amelia Earhart The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on businesses and livelihoods. It is has also impacted on education. Fortunately, a businessman has joined forces with a Durban flight school in a bid to help aspiring pilots to reach the sky to reach their dreams.

Nkalakatha of the week: Times are tough and it is even tougher for those who want to pursue a career in aviation but are unable to due to lack of finances. Phinda Fikeni has partnered with Focus Air pilot school, based at the Virginia airport, Durban, to assist students in training to become pilots.

The 25-year-old businessman is the founder and director of Bridgewood Educational Services, which specialises in running a matric upgrade school. The partnership is expected to come into effect next month, where students would be assisted in enrolling for a 18-month pilot training programme. They will not be required to pay the fees upfront. With this partnership, students can extend their choices of studies, thus giving them the tools to be employable.