A security guard stands outside Sandra Moonsamy’s parents’ home in Westville on Tuesday. It's been a week since the Westville wife and mother of two was kidnapped but there have been no developments in the case. Photo: Zanele Zulu African News Agency (ANA).

Durban - It's been a week since Westville wife and mother of two Sandra Moonsamy was kidnapped but there have been no developments in the case. Her family has since offered a reward for information that could lead to her safe return. Last week, Moonsamy was travelling along Stapleton Road in Pinetown when she was accosted by a group of men travelling in three vehicles; a silver VW Golf, a white BMW hatchback and a bakkie.

The vehicles boxed in Moonsamy’s black Range Rover and the men fired shots at the car. They managed to pull Moonsamy out of her SUV and she was bundled into one of the three vehicles.

The men fled the scene. Moonsamy’s bag and cellphone were found inside her Range Rover that was still idling when the authorities arrived at the scene.

Although there were gunshot marks on Moonsamy’s vehicle, police did not find bloodstains in the SUV.

Despite a number of false leads, police have yet to find Moonsamy or make contact with those who took her.

The investigation has been taken over the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks). Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

However, private investigator Brad Nathanson said there had been no update on the investigation.

He said despite all the latest technology, they were unable to find either Moonsamy or the vehicles believed to be involved in the crime.

Nathanson also said there was no truth to a message circulating on social media that the family had received a ransom e-mail. “It states that they want money in the form of bitcoin and if this does not happen, they will harm her. This is not true. This is a hoax.”

Moonsamy is the daughter of trucking moguls, Poonsamy and Lutchmee Naicker. Moonsamy worked in the finance department of the business and her brothers, Alvin and Inderan Naicker, sit on the company’s board of directors.

Inderan has said the family was praying for Moonsamy’s safe return.

“We are continuing to pray for her safety and well-being and hope that she will be returned to her children soon.”

