No jail time for woman who sold foreigners marriage certificates for R5k

Durban – An Eastern Cape woman who was found guilty of selling marriage certificates at a cost of R5 000 each, was sentenced to correctional supervision.

Nomandla Manjezi, 47, appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court this week.

She was sentenced to 36 months of correctional supervision, police said in a statement.

Manjezi and her co-accused Abur Bokar, 40, were arrested by police on March 13, 2107, after information was received that the pair that was selling fraudulent marriage certificates to foreign nationals for allegedly R5 000 per certificate.

Bokar’s trial was finalised on August 14, 2018 and he was sentenced to five years imprisonment, wholly suspended.