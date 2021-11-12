'No load shedding planned for the weekend but system remains under pressure', warns Eskom

Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter, said nearly 900 megawatts of power is at high risk.

Durban - While there are no plans to implement load shedding over the weekend, Eskom has warned that the grid is still under pressure.

Speaking at Eskom's daily update media briefing, he said the risk (of no load shedding over the weekend) is manageable given the healthy state of Eskom's reserves.

"Our dams are still looking very good. So, we've utilised our overnight excess generation capacity to augment our dams. Our diesel capacity is also looking solid at the moment. So, at this point in time, the outlook for the weekend is good. We don't see any prospect for any load shedding for the weekend," de Ruyter said.

Load shedding was suspended at 5am on Friday after Eskom downgraded South Africa from Stage 3 to Stage 2.