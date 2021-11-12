NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal
'No load shedding planned for the weekend but system remains under pressure', warns Eskom

By Se-Anne Rall Time of article published 15m ago

Durban - While there are no plans to implement load shedding over the weekend, Eskom has warned that the grid is still under pressure.

Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter, said nearly 900 megawatts of power is at high risk.

Speaking at Eskom's daily update media briefing, he said the risk (of no load shedding over the weekend) is manageable given the healthy state of Eskom's reserves.

"Our dams are still looking very good. So, we've utilised our overnight excess generation capacity to augment our dams. Our diesel capacity is also looking solid at the moment. So, at this point in time, the outlook for the weekend is good. We don't see any prospect for any load shedding for the weekend," de Ruyter said.

Load shedding was suspended at 5am on Friday after Eskom downgraded South Africa from Stage 3 to Stage 2.

In a statement, Eskom said many of the units that had suffered breakdowns over the past two weeks were returned to service.

IOL

EskomLoadshedding

