Nongoma police on the hunt for four men who 'took turns raping' 15-year-old girl

Durban - Police have launched a manhunt for a group of four men who allegedly broke into a house and took turns raping a 15-year-old girl in the KwaNongoma area. The ordeal reportedly lasted for about three hours. According to iLanga newspaper, the victim's mother walked in on the attack. The suspects then fled the scene. The group of men are known to the community and one of the men is believed to be in a relationship with the minor. The victim's mother said that her daughter usually studied in a room near their home. She said around 1am, she became suspicious when her daughter had not returned home. The woman said when she went to the room where her daughter studies, she heard voices from inside the room. When she opened the door, she found the men raping her daughter.

She said her daughter told her what happened and she was horrified. The woman added that her daughter begged her boyfriend to stop the men but he ignored her pleas.

The mother said she and members of the community were angered by the incident.

She said the suspect's families came to their home after they heard about the attack and demanded that they resolve the matter between the families without involving the police.

The woman declined the 'intervention', saying her daughter was raped.

She told the group that the matter was beyond them as her daughter had been violated.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident and said that Nongoma police were investigating allegations of rape of a 15-year-old girl.

She said the matter was still under investigation.