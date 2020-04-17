Number of Covid-19 cases in SA prisons increases to 94
Durban - The Department of Justice and Correctional Services has confirmed that nine more officials have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 94.
Department spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said the nine new cases were officials from the Kutama Sinthumule Private Facility in Limpopo as well as Warmbokveld in the Western Cape, East London and Worcester.
" All 27 inmates who were tested at St. Albans are negative. As a result, East London remains the only correctional facility, amongst the country’s 243 centres, to have inmates testing positive for Covid-19," he said.
Nxumalo said the s creening of officials and those accessing DCS premises remained in force, as a measure to prevent possible transmission of the virus.
"Decontamination is also underway where positive cases have been reported. It remains critical for all our officials to be vigilant in their activities outside working hours, and they must adhere to preventative measures including social distancing," he said.
IOL