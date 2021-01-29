Officers hailed following arrest of alleged Chatsworth drug kingpin

DURBAN - MEMBERS of a multi-disciplinary task force, who swooped in on an alleged drug kingpin in Chatsworth on Friday morning, have been praised. "We commend the multi-disciplinary police task force - comprising the KZN Anti-Gang Unit, the National Intervention Unit, as well as the Durban Metro Police - for this breakthrough," IFP KZN provincial spokesperson for Social Development, Les Govender said. He added that the party has called for war to be declared against drug kingpins and drugs in communities across the province. In the early hours of Friday morning, officers proceeded the a house in Train Road, where they effected the arrests. The accused is wanted for murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

On the way to the police station, the accused had to be taken to hospital after suffering a suspected heart attack. According to a police source close to the investigation, the accused will be accused in absentia.

Govender said it was high time that government showed the public that the war against drugs is a top priority, and that no one is untouchable.

"We want a no-nonsense approach towards drugs and those who are bringing them into communities.

Lives have been destroyed, and the social fabric of many communities has been torn apart by drugs. It is for this reason that the IFP calls on those in the criminal justice system to show no mercy to drug dealers. The courts must impose a harsh punishment on all those involved in the drug trade," he said.

Govender called for a multi-pronged approach to halt the misery that drug addiction inflicts on our residents, there has to be a multi-pronged approach.

"We need to treat and support drug addicts and their families, and importantly, prevent drugs from being easily available in our communities in the first place," he said.

IOL