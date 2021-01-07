Officials raid Durban’s Ahmed Al-Kadi Hospital in search of Ivermectin

DURBAN - A raid was conducted at the Ahmed Al-Kadi Private Hospital (AAK) just after midday today as officials from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) and police searched for Ivermectin.

AAK hospital manager, Ebrahim Asmal, confirmed that the hospital was visited by officials from Sahpra and SAPS, however they did not find any Ivermectin stock at the hospital.

Asmal said the matter has since been referred to the hospital's attorneys.

The raid comes just hours after police confirmed that a 43-year-old man had been arrested at King Shaka International Airport after cops found R100 000 worth of Ivermectin in his hand luggage. The accused has since appeared in court and is due back in the dock on Friday for a formal bail application. He is said to have landed in SA from Dubai.

Sahpra has spoken out about the use of Ivermectin - a drug used in the treatment and control of parasites in animals, scabies and head lice - for Covid-19 patients.