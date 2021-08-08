One killed after driver crashes into group of cyclists on KZN’s R102

DURBAN - One person was killed at least three more left with major to minor injuries following a horrific crash on the R102 in Frasers, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast yesterday. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Paul Herbst said they responded to the crash and upon arrival, paramedics, they were greeted by a chaotic scene.

“It was reported that a vehicle has allegedly been overtaking several cars on a blind rise, when the vehicle struck a group of cyclists,” he said. Herbst said a young cyclist was unfortunately pinned under the vehicle and dragged for several metres, where he remained trapped under the car. “IPSS advanced life support paramedics and rescue crews worked to free the boy. Unfortunately he has sustained multiple injuries and was declared dead on scene,” he said.