One killed in N2 head-on collision

Durban – A head-on collision on the N2 has killed one person and left five others critically injured.

According to Paul Herbst, of IPSS Medical Rescue, the collision took place on the north-bound lane.

One person has been killed and five others injured, in an accident near Umvoti on the N2. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

“IPSS and Lenmed Advanced Life Support paramedics are stabilising the injured persons before transporting them to various hospitals.”

Herbst said the one lane had been opened to traffic.

In a separate incident this week, 13 people from one family were killed in an accident on the D429 Kilmun Road in Underberg, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday afternoon.