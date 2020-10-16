One killed in N2 head-on collision
Durban – A head-on collision on the N2 has killed one person and left five others critically injured.
According to Paul Herbst, of IPSS Medical Rescue, the collision took place on the north-bound lane.
“IPSS and Lenmed Advanced Life Support paramedics are stabilising the injured persons before transporting them to various hospitals.”
Herbst said the one lane had been opened to traffic.
In a separate incident this week, 13 people from one family were killed in an accident on the D429 Kilmun Road in Underberg, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday afternoon.
Among the victims was a 2-year-old.
It is believed that the minibus taxi rolled down a bank. The family were returning from a ceremony.
IOL