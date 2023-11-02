One person was killed and another left critically injured after a truck ploughed through several properties in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday afternoon. Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said Townhill police are investigating a case of culpable homicide following the accident on Howick Road.

“It is alleged that the driver was driving on Howick Road when his brakes failed and drove the truck into premises. The 30-year-old man lost his life due to the accident.” Midland EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said their crews were dispatched. “On arrival, it was found that a truck had gone through multiple properties and parked vehicles in parking lots, coming to a stop in a building,” Robertson said.

“Both the truck driver and passenger were found to be entrapped in the vehicle. Advanced life support paramedics, along with rescue workers, gained access to the patient using specialised rescue equipment.” The truck came to a stop in a house which it smashed into. Picture: Midlands EMS. Robertson said the passenger sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on scene by paramedics, while the driver was in a critical condition and was treated by advanced life support paramedics. “Once extricated, the patient was transported to a nearby specialist hospital for further care.”