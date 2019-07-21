One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a head-on collision on the Hans Detman Highway near Wingen Walk in Shallcross, Durban, just after 6am on Sunday morning. Photo: Rescue Care.

DURBAN - One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a head-on collision on the Hans Detman Highway near Wingen Walk in Shallcross, Durban just after 6am on Sunday morning, paramedics said. Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene "to find carnage", Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

"Two vehicles had collided head-on. One vehicle, the driver was found trapped in the wreckage with major injuries. Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do and the man was declared deceased on the scene."

Three other people from the second vehicle had sustained serious injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported under advanced life support care to nearby hospitals for the further care that they required.

At this stage, the events leading up to the crash were unknown, but police were investigating, Jamieson said.

African News Agency (ANA)