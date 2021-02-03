One person nabbed for brutal killing of five family members in KZN

Durban - Police confirmed a 23-year-old man appeared in court charged with the brutal murder of 5 family members in KwaNdengezi in September. The incident took place on September 26, 2020, at around 9pm. It is alleged the victims were inside a vehicle in the Snethemba area in KwaNdengezi when a group of men who arrived in another vehicle, ordered them out. According to police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker the suspects allegedly indiscriminately opened fire on them. “Police found five of the victim’s near the vehicle and found that a sixth victim was seriously injured and transported to hospital.”

Naicker said the Provincial Commissioner assigned the docket to detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit who took over the investigation.

He said they worked tirelessly and made a breakthrough when they arrested the suspect in Tshelimnyama.

“He was in possession of one of the deceased’s cellphone.”

This week, the suspect made his first appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of stolen property.

The suspect was remanded in custody until February 12.

“Detectives expect more arrests as the investigation is ongoing,” said Naicker.

IOL