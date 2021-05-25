Outcry after schoolboy, 5, dumped on side of road for not having taxi fare

Durban - There has been wide-spread community outrage after five-year-old boy was dumped on the side of the road in Canelands, near Verulam, for not having any taxi fare.

The little boy’s situation was highlighted by private security company, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) on Monday who went to his aid.

According to RUSA, the Grade R pupil was dumped in Canelands after he informed the driver of a mini-bus taxi that he did not have his fare to pay for his trip home from school.

He was found crying on the side of the road by residents of Station Park in Canelands who called RUSA.

Reaction Unit SA officers who went to the boy’s location put out an alert on their social media for information on the boy after he was unable to provide officers with any information on where he stayed, his parents details or which school he attended.

Shortly after the social media post went viral - it had been shared more than 6 100 times by Tuesday morning - someone called to say they knew the child.

A RUSA member Angel Mpiri transported the five-year-old to Cottonlands where she met a female who informed her that she knew the child.

Mpiri was provided with directions and managed to located the boy’s residence where he was re-united with his family.

The five-year-old boy who was dumped on the side of road was assisted by RUSA and eventually made his way home. Picture: RUSA.

People on social media were however outraged at the situation with many angry at the taxi driver.

Shabnam Singh Fairgrieve said: “And not one person in the taxi could pay for him to get home safely, or all passengers chip in to pay? We have lost our sense of humanity”.

Another Facebook user, Phillip Boonzaier added, “I'm sorry but this is completely UNACCEPTABLE! That taxi driver needs to be arrested for child endangerment or something! How can you leave a child by the side of the road like that! I'm sure he wouldn't have lost that much money. Where is his Ubuntu! I'm glad the little man is safe and sound”.

IOL