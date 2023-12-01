Over 1,000 vehicle owners register for new ‘ZN’ number plates

The Department of Transport said over 1,000 vehicle owners had registered for the new number plates by noon on Friday. The new licence numbering system came into effect today (Friday).

Motorists will be given 24 months to migrate to the new system; thereafter, motor vehicles will automatically be issued a new format licence number upon the licensing of their vehicles. At the launch on Thursday, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said: “The new numbering system will come with improved security features that will assist in the fight against crime. “This paradigm shift is important in ensuring that the province aligns with other provinces and the national numbering system.”

Speaking about Friday’s launch, department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said there were scenes of excitement for vehicle owners today. “Within the first 30 minutes of opening the Electronic National Administration of Traffic Information System (eNatis), 300 vehicles were registered on the system. “Just before midday, more than 1,000 had registered on the new system.”

Theophilus Christoper, one of the vehicle owners in Pietermaritzburg, was among the first to register. “I am very excited with this new number plate. It is looking good, and I am encouraging other motorists to take up their new numbering,” said Theophilus. The MEC for Transport, Community Safety, and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, said the excitement of vehicle owners proves the correctness of their approach to having one common identity as the province.

“As government, we are equally pleased with the overwhelming reception. “We must embrace these changes because this is for the good of the province. “We are doing away with the town numbering system, and we want to have one common number plate that depicts the name of our beautiful province.”