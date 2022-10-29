Overzealous policing mars the start of colourful coronation of King Misuzulu

Durban - Overzealous security personnel using strong-armed tactics have put a damper on the early part of the coronation of Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini in Durban on Saturday. With thousands of Zulu regiments and maidens already taking the centre stage by showcasing their dancing skills outside the stadium and on their way to the stadium, the joint security teams on the ground were seemingly not on the same page.

Story continues below Advertisement

In one glaring incident in front of the entrance used by VVIP guests, a shouting match ensued between presidential protection services personnel and SAPS officers in their blue uniforms. One of the disagreements was over where the guests should be dropped. Some wanted the guests to be dropped on the small street in front of the entrance and walk into the stadium. Later after that, a shouting match ensued when one black SUV was allowed to get through to drop off an unidentified guest in front of the main entrance.

One man in a black suit shouted at the SAPS personnel in uniform, saying they should have not allowed the car to pass and that it should be removed. “Move that car, they should not drop guests there, this is wrong, these people know the arrangements about dropping off guests. Why are they doing this,” he shouted. Another one in a black suit, apparently a member of the presidential protection unit, reined in the furious one and said the car should be allowed to drop off and the lapse would be cleared later.

Story continues below Advertisement

The chaos persisted as some guests were dropped in the front, while others were barred and told to walk. On the media side, it was total chaos when the media was told that only a select few from GICS were to be in front of the stage and take pictures to supply the media from all over the world. There was seemingly also no coordination between the security forces and protocol officers from the Zulu royal household.

Story continues below Advertisement