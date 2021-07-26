'Pablo', the R70k blue sofa looted during the unrest in Durban, has been found
DURBAN - "PABLO", the R70 000 blue couch taken when an upmarket furniture store in Springfield was looted two weeks ago, has been recovered.
According to a police source, the couch was recovered from an informal settlement in Quarry Road, just metres from the location of the store.
He said the couch was recovered at the weekend and has been partly damaged.
The San Pablo Corner Sofa made headlines during after images of it placed outside what appeared to be an informal settlement, went viral on social media.
Mzansi detectives were hot on the case and according to reports, there were sightings of the sofa.
The police source said no arrests have been made and contrary to social media sleuths, the couch has not been booked for destruction just yet.
According to the Leather Gallery website, San Pablo is a L-Sectional 5 seater, full genuine leather, 35% density foam sofa.
Police have spent the last two weeks recovering items looted during the unrest that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Hundreds have since been arrested for their involvement in the unrest.
#sapsKZN More stolen goods recovered yesterday by Ladysmith #SAPS members #RejectAndReportStolenGoods #DontBuyStolenGoods #CrimeStop #MySAPSApp ME pic.twitter.com/c4qFQ7fqy5— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 26, 2021
#sapsKZN UThukela District: Ladysmith #SAPS members continued with the recovery of stolen goods yesterday.— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 26, 2021
A number of stolen goods were recovered during operations in Ladysmith area. #RejectAndReportStolenGoods #DontBuyStolenGoods #CrimeStop #MySAPSApp ME pic.twitter.com/DD1tQcbHQR
Police have also been deployed to hotspot areas where they are conducting stop-and-search operations to recover looted goods.
#sapsKZN #SAPS members in various policing precints deployed to hotspot areas maintaining heightened #PoliceVisibility. Stop and search operations for stolen goods continue. #DontBuyStolenGoods #RejectAndReportStolenGoods #CrimeStop #MySAPSApp ME pic.twitter.com/bRA11D0CDK— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 26, 2021
