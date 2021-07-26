'Pablo', the R70k blue sofa looted during the unrest in Durban, has been found

DURBAN - "PABLO", the R70 000 blue couch taken when an upmarket furniture store in Springfield was looted two weeks ago, has been recovered. According to a police source, the couch was recovered from an informal settlement in Quarry Road, just metres from the location of the store.

He said the couch was recovered at the weekend and has been partly damaged. The San Pablo Corner Sofa made headlines during after images of it placed outside what appeared to be an informal settlement, went viral on social media. The R70 000 San Pablo sofa has been recovered. Picture: Facebook

Mzansi detectives were hot on the case and according to reports, there were sightings of the sofa. The police source said no arrests have been made and contrary to social media sleuths, the couch has not been booked for destruction just yet. According to the Leather Gallery website, San Pablo is a L-Sectional 5 seater, full genuine leather, 35% density foam sofa.

Picture: Leather Gallery Police have spent the last two weeks recovering items looted during the unrest that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.