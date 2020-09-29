Passer-by discovers bodies of two women with gunshot wounds to the head
Durban - KwaZulu Natal police have confirmed that the bodies of two young women with gunshot wounds to their head were found in a bush in KwaMashu on Tuesday afternoon.
Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said that around 12:30pm on Tuesday, a passer-by discovered the bodies of the women in a bush in Sigede Road at P Section in KwaMashu and notified local authorities.
She said the victims, believed to be in their twenties, have not been identified.
Gwala said the motive for the incident is unknown and the matter is still under investigation.
In June, the body of Thandeka Maphumulo was found on Stockville Road near the Mariannhill toll plaza after the police received a report of a dead body.
Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the 26-year-old victim lived in Koffie Farm in KwaNdengezi.
According to police Maphumulo had suffered multiple stab wounds.
"Upon arrival at the scene, police found a body of a woman with multiple stab wounds on the body. It was established that the deceased was killed in another area and was dumped near Giba Gorge on a foot pathway," said Mbele.
It was also said that the body of the deceased was discovered by a community member who was coming home from work.