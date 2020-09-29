Passer-by discovers bodies of two women with gunshot wounds to the head

Durban - KwaZulu Natal police have confirmed that the bodies of two young women with gunshot wounds to their head were found in a bush in KwaMashu on Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said that around 12:30pm on Tuesday, a passer-by discovered the bodies of the women in a bush in Sigede Road at P Section in KwaMashu and notified local authorities.

She said the victims, believed to be in their twenties, have not been identified.

Gwala said the motive for the incident is unknown and the matter is still under investigation.

In June, the body of Thandeka Maphumulo was found on Stockville Road near the Mariannhill toll plaza after the police received a report of a dead body.