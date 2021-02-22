Passer-by finds newborn baby inside a packet in a bush in Phoenix
Durban – A newborn baby was found abandoned in a packet in a bush in Phoenix.
According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a man was walking in Stonebridge Drive, Phoenix, on Friday just before 7pm when he heard a baby crying in the nearby bush.
“He went to investigate and found a black bin packet in the grass. Inside the packet was a male child, about a day old, wrapped in a pink blanket.”
Mbele said the police were contacted and the child was taken via ambulance to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital for observation.
“A case of child abandonment has been opened.”
According to paramedic Garrith Jamieson, the passer-by alerted KZN VIP Medical. “Paramedics arrived along with KZN VIP Security to find a baby boy, approximately a few hours old, under blankets in the bush. The baby was assessed and was in good health.”