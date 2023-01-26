Pedros gifts employee with R10k bursary after he scored 7 distinctions in matric

Durban – A Pedros employee who bagged seven distinctions in his matric exam has been awarded a R10 000 bursary from them. Pedros in Verulam on the KZN North Coast took to social media to celebrate Siyabonga Magwaza’s outstanding feat.

“Our very own Siyabonga Magwaza, from Pedros Verulam, achieved seven distinctions in the 2022 National Senior Certificate Examinations, so Pedros has pledged R10 000 towards his future studies. “Congratulations Siya. You are part of the winning team. We know you’ll succeed in whatever career path you choose.” The post has since gone viral on social media with social media users welcoming the kind gesture.

Pranitha Berchu: “When you grow humanity you grow your business. Well done to the matriculant. Well done for your generosity.” Hima Jugnarayan: “Absolutely brilliant! Good show of support from Pedro’s for such an awesome achievement by the young man!” Vanessa Pieterse: “Congratulations Siya … The world is your oyster, the sky is your limit.reach for the stars … Kind Gesture Pedros Verulam.”

Another private security company, Mi7 National Group, based in Pietermaritzburg is no stranger to this. Last year, the company, awarded its employee and comrades winner Tete Dijana with a R100 000 bonus. Dijana who works as a security guard completed the Comrades marathon in 5.30.38.

The company also gave him one month’s paid leave. That same month the Mi7 National group raised R28 900 in funds for a pupil who qualified for an International Spelling Bee in Dubai. Mi7 national group director Colin David said that it is important for the community to come together to support our future leaders.