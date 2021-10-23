Phoenix murder accused Jeetendra Jaikissoon dies in hospital

Durban – Jeetendra Jaikissoon, one of the men arrested for murder during the violence in Phoenix in July, has died in hospital. Jaikissoon was in custody at Westville Prison when he complained of chest pains and feeling unwell.

Spokesperson for Correctional Services, Singabakho Nxumalo, confirmed that Jaikissoon died at King Edward VIII Hospital on Friday. "The remand detainee was transferred from Durban Management Area to King Edward VIII Hospital after complaining about difficulty in breathing and chest pains. A detailed investigation will be launched and will be assisted by an autopsy report in determining the cause of death," Nxumalo said. SABC reported that Jaikissoon had been sick since Tuesday.