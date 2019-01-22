Durban – A 20-car pile-up on the M7 towards the Bluff on the South Coast Road interchange on Tuesday morning led to 20 injuries and the road being closed. According to Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, the pile-up took place under a bridge where two trucks, four taxis and multiple small cars collided.

The roadway is currently closed.

“This accident scene will take quite a while to clear up, so I would advise all motorists to avoid this area at all costs,” said Jamieson.

The scene was still active by 9am, said Jamieson, and recovery of the vehicles was underway. Two large vehicles still had to be removed and debris on the road cleared, said Jamieson.

African News Agency (ANA)