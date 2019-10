PICS & VIDEOS: Whale carcass washes up on Umhlanga beach











Umhlanga - Authorities have barred swimming at Umhlanga Beach after a deceased humpback whale washed up on the beach on Sunday morning. The whale was spotted at around 6:30am by curious beachgoers, who have since gathered at the scene.

Metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersadh said the whale carcass was spotted near the Umhlanga lighthouse.





He confirmed that the whale has decomposed and will be removed by Sharks board.





"We [are now] waiting for KZN wildlife to come take samples," Sewpersadh told IOL on Sunday morning.

Onlookers gather at Umhlanga beach after a humpback whale carcass washes up on the beach. Video: Supplied.

The whale is believed to be between 4 and 6 tonnes.





Video: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA).

IOL